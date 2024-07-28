UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

