UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $170,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,375,078 shares of company stock worth $19,973,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

