UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $182,000 Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. UBS Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

