UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $209,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after buying an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,735,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $249.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $255.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

