UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $295,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

