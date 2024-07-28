UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,244,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,300,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,146,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $965,049,000 after acquiring an additional 141,468 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

