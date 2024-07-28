UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 109.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after buying an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,969,000 after purchasing an additional 310,918 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,256 shares of company stock worth $34,154,578. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

