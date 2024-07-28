UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in RB Global were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RB Global alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in RB Global by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RB Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,497 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

RB Global Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RBA opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $81.87.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.