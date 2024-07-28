UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roblox alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,712,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.