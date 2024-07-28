UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in SEA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,306.80 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

