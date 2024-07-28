UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $296,000 Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

