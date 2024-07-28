UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Makes New $333,000 Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

