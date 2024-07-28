UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 3,100 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

