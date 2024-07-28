UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 3,200 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.