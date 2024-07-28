UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 500 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 453,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 402.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFG shares. Citigroup downgraded American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

AFG stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $137.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

