UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

TransUnion stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

