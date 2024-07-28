UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

