UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Graco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Graco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Graco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Graco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Graco by 15.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

GGG opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

