UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 68.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,608,000 after buying an additional 316,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,421,000 after buying an additional 3,225,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,640,000 after buying an additional 2,259,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,913,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 531,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,712,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

IMO opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

