UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $320,000 Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 219,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 28.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

