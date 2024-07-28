UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $321,000 Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,048,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.