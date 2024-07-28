UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 2,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AppLovin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

