UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $541.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.