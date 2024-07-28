UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 325,549 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,973 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 449,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 122,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

