United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) PT Raised to $40.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.32 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 168,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

