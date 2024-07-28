United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 1.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $129.68 and last traded at $128.73. 1,812,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,194,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.08.

Specifically, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after acquiring an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

