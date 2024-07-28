Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 89,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 177,413 shares.The stock last traded at $20.61 and had previously closed at $19.99.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UVE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UVE

Universal Insurance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 22.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $366,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,914,817.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $366,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,142,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,914,817.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,931. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.