US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ UTWO opened at $48.19 on Friday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.