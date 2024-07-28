US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UTWO opened at $48.19 on Friday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

