USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $89.28 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $89.28 million and $300,683.63 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,746.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.20 or 0.00581874 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00045600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00066948 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

