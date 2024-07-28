Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Short Interest Update

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $69.48 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $65.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.