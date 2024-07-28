Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,100 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 701,400 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vacasa from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Report on Vacasa

Vacasa Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $4.02 on Friday. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $1.07. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vacasa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.