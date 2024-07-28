Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $8.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after buying an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 113,527 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

VLY opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

