Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.66 million, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 571,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 351,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 161,737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 147,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

