VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

