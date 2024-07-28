Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Up 81.2% in July

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the June 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.95 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

