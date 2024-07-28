Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 215,452 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 215,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Matson worth $447,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Matson by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Trading Up 1.9 %

MATX opened at $130.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.49.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $1,031,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,787,878.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $314,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total value of $1,031,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,787,878.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,299. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

