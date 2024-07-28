Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 43,940 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $421,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

