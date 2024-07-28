Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 7,084,981 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Medical Properties Trust worth $437,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,655,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,858 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,720 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 40.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after buying an additional 891,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.31 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

