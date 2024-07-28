Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,686,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.46% of Carpenter Technology worth $406,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 149,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

CRS opened at $140.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.44. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRS. Benchmark boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

