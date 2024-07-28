Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 178,102 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,962,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $438,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $29,582,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 68,370 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 431.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 955,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

BNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

