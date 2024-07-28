Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 24,871 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $409,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.64 and a 12-month high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

