Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 6,532 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,623,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of WD-40 worth $411,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $267.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.19. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $194.09 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WD-40

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.