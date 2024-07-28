Vanguard Group Inc. Buys Shares of 16,859,573 COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,859,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.15% of COPT Defense Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDP. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $43,731,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $21,211,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $13,958,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $13,350,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $12,119,000.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $28.27 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

