Vanguard Group Inc. Has $439.44 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,881,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Huntsman worth $439,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after purchasing an additional 210,754 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,560,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,776,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after buying an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6,496.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

