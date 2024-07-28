Vanguard Group Inc. Has $441.10 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,769,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Moelis & Company worth $441,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $41,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,601,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 136,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $68.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -358.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

