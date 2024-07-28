Vanguard Group Inc. Has $445.04 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $445,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 112,656 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $42.99 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

