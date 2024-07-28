Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 135,812 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,344,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.79% of Open Text worth $401,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

