Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Transocean worth $433,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 91.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 175,130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Transocean by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,437,730 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 685.6% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 713,390 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 622,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

RIG stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

