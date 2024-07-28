Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $408,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after buying an additional 75,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,785,000 after acquiring an additional 832,940 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $7,474,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBIO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.