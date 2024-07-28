Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Korn Ferry worth $417,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $72.52.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

